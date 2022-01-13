Holy Trinity Catholic School to go big with fundraising event

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Holy Trinity Catholic School is gearing up for a big fundraising effort on Jan. 29.

The event, Coastal Charm, will feature music and food, and will be punctuated with a big-time drawdown. The winner will receive $15,000 worth of outdoor furniture and supplies, all donated by about 30 businesses all across the Coast.

The Bay St. Louis school has set up an area to provide a sneak peek of what is to come. Proceeds will support improvements to the school including an emphasis on STEM education.

In addition, Principal Haleigh Cuevas hopes the event will be a way to connect the school to the community.

“What we’re trying to do is bring our community together so that we can support our families in doing those things,” she said. “Educational foundation is important because we teach not only kids to read, but in today’s world, the social/emotional learning is so important and having that support from our community and families is the key to success.”

Coastal Charm will be from 6 to 10 p.m. Jan. 29 at the Holy Trinity Parish Center. For more information, click here.

