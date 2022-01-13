WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Holy Trinity Catholic School to go big with fundraising event

By Mike Lacy
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Holy Trinity Catholic School is gearing up for a big fundraising effort on Jan. 29.

The event, Coastal Charm, will feature music and food, and will be punctuated with a big-time drawdown. The winner will receive $15,000 worth of outdoor furniture and supplies, all donated by about 30 businesses all across the Coast.

The Bay St. Louis school has set up an area to provide a sneak peek of what is to come. Proceeds will support improvements to the school including an emphasis on STEM education.

In addition, Principal Haleigh Cuevas hopes the event will be a way to connect the school to the community.

“What we’re trying to do is bring our community together so that we can support our families in doing those things,” she said. “Educational foundation is important because we teach not only kids to read, but in today’s world, the social/emotional learning is so important and having that support from our community and families is the key to success.”

Coastal Charm will be from 6 to 10 p.m. Jan. 29 at the Holy Trinity Parish Center. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters in Hancock County work to put out the flames after a tractor-trailer carrying...
I-10 down to one lane as MDOT inspects bridge following fiery crash near Louisiana state line
Mario Clark, 23, Vincent Armstrong, 18, and Khalid Williams, 26 each face one count of 2nd...
Court documents reveal new details in Gulfport NYE shooting that killed 4
Benjamin Beale, 34, was arrested Tuesday and booked with obstruction of justice and several...
GRAPHIC: Headless torso in freezer, bloody power saw found in bus at New Orleans man’s home, court documents say
The order will continue until January 23, 2022, unless revoked prior to that time.
MSDH issues statewide order regarding care for critically ill patients
Hayden Lee, who was affectionately nicknamed BamBam, was found unresponsive on Dec. 27 after...
Grandparents of slain toddler express regret over not calling authorities sooner

Latest News

The new center will give teens an opportunity to socialize and have gaming tournaments with one...
Mary C. O'Keefe discusses new video gaming center
Army veteran Tracie Lewis gives a hug to Carey Hammett of Habitat for Humanity Bay-Waveland...
New roof means new path for recovery for Bay St. Louis veteran
Performers sing in a 2014 production of 'West Side Story' at Gulfport Little Theatre.
Gulfport Little Theatre seeking help to continue artistic legacy
Hope for John Ellis has raised thousands of dollars for "cuddle cots" for the children's...
Event raises awareness and gives hope to parents across the coast