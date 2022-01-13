Hattiesburg Public School District becomes first in state to offer EMT certification class

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Juniors and seniors at Hattiesburg High School are learning a lot more than the basic subjects. This year, HHS became the first in the State of Mississippi to offer an EMT certification class, according to the instructor Sherod Reed.

“My vision was for our children to be able to not only get the certification when they graduate, they graduate as EMTs. So, when they graduate… not only do they graduate with a diploma, they graduated with a certification,” says Reed.

Reed partnered with Robert Roy of the Advanced Education Rescue Solutions program, to bring the course to the school district.

“All of our lectures are done live via Zoom. I’d like to see it get to every school district in the state. Where we do everybody logs in and does their zoom meetings with the instructor two nights a week,” says Roy.

Reed says this class is going to help a lot of students who aren’t looking at colleges.

“Everybody is not going to go to college and get a four-year degree...But what they will obtain is, they will obtain a certification, and they will be able to work this for the rest of their life,” says Reed

Paris Jackson is an HHS senior who’s planning to attend college. She says this course will give her and her classmates more options after they graduate.

“But this is something I could do while I’m in college, and this is a great career. Because if I liked this so much, I wouldn’t necessarily have to go to college,” says Paris.

