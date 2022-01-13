Gulfport’s Simaru Fields named McDonald’s All-American nominee

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport star Simaru Fields was named a nominee for the McDonald’s All-American game, an annual showcase of the nation’s top high school basketball players.

Fields is one of just three girls across the Magnolia State to be nominated, and one of just five Mississippi players overall. The top 24 girls and boys selected to play in the annual All-American Games will be revealed on Tuesday, January 25, and the games will be played on March 29 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago

