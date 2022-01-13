WLOX Careers
Gulf Coast Monarchy hosting final tryouts for 2022 season

The Gulf Coast Monarchy women’s football team is holding its final tryouts for the upcoming season on 1/17, 1/19 and 1/22 at the Popp’s Ferry Fields in Biloxi.(Gulf Coast Monarchy | Gulf Coast Monarchy)
By Michael Dugan
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The Gulf Coast Monarchy women’s football team is holding its final tryouts for the upcoming season on 1/17, 1/19 and 1/22 at the Popp’s Ferry Fields in Biloxi.

Anyone interested in trying out is asked to bring identification and an insurance card.

For more information, go to the team’s Facebook page by clicking here.

