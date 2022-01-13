WLOX Careers
Authorities investigating body found in marshy area in Moss Point

By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are investigating a body that was found in a marshy area in Moss Point.

Moss Point Police say the body was found near Magnolia Street and Howze Street. Police say to avoid the area as officers and investigators work to gather more information.

As of now, details are limited but this story will be updated once more information is available.

