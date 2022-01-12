WLOX Careers
Woman charged in capital murder of 6-month-old bonds out of Jones Co. jail

By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman charged with capital murder in the 2019 death of a 6-month-old girl has bonded out of the Jones County Jail after spending nearly a month behind bars.

According to jail records, 22-year-old Brooke Stringer was released Tuesday. Her bond had been set at $500,000.

Stringer and her boyfriend, 26-year-old Brandon Gardner, were arrested on charges of capital murder on Dec. 17, 2021.

Gardner bonded out of jail on Dec. 23, 2021. His bond was also set at $500,000.

Investigators said the infant was fatally injured at the home of Gardner and Stringer in the Gitano community on Oct. 26, 2019.

Deputies said the girl was not breathing by the time paramedics got to the scene, and she was rushed to South Central Regional Medical Center and later air lifted to University of Mississippi Medical Center.

The girl died two days later.

Jones County Assistant District Attorney Kristen Martin said the girl died from blunt force trauma to the head.

“Based on the findings from the autopsy and the report from Scott Benton from UMMC, we felt that at this point it was an appropriate time to charge them because their statements are not consistent with the medical reports from the Medical Examiner and Dr. Benton,” Martin said in a previous interview with WDAM.

The couple was arrested after a lengthy investigation by Jones County Sheriff’s Office investigators, the Jones County District Attorney’s Office and the Office of the State Medical Examiner.

