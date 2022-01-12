Wednesday’s Forecast

Cloudier skies today as an upper disturbances passes through the region. Any rain from this system is unlikely because the air is too dry. Morning temperatures in the chilly 40s will eventually climb into the cool upper 50s this afternoon. By tonight, skies should gradually become clearer and overnight lows will drop into the cold 30s by early tomorrow morning. For Thursday, skies will be sunnier and temperatures could be milder with 60s expected for highs. A cold front arrives this weekend, bringing scattered showers on Saturday and Saturday night and then drier, breezy, and cooler air for Sunday into MLK Day Monday.

