WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Wednesday’s Forecast

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO(WLOX)
By Wesley Williams
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:58 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Cloudier skies today as an upper disturbances passes through the region. Any rain from this system is unlikely because the air is too dry. Morning temperatures in the chilly 40s will eventually climb into the cool upper 50s this afternoon. By tonight, skies should gradually become clearer and overnight lows will drop into the cold 30s by early tomorrow morning. For Thursday, skies will be sunnier and temperatures could be milder with 60s expected for highs. A cold front arrives this weekend, bringing scattered showers on Saturday and Saturday night and then drier, breezy, and cooler air for Sunday into MLK Day Monday.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters in Hancock County work to put out the flames after a tractor-trailer carrying...
I-10 down to one lane as MDOT inspects bridge following fiery crash near Louisiana state line
Mario Clark, 23, Vincent Armstrong, 18, and Khalid Williams, 26 each face one count of 2nd...
Court documents reveal new details in Gulfport NYE shooting that killed 4
The order will continue until January 23, 2022, unless revoked prior to that time.
MSDH issues statewide order regarding care for critically ill patients
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 16,484 new cases of COVID-19 and 16 new...
Hospitalizations up more than 50% over last week; 16,000+ new COVID cases reported in past 3 days
John William Anderson is charged with murder in the Jan. 12 stabbing death of his father,...
Gulfport man indicted for father’s murder

Latest News

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Cold tonight but not as cold as last night
Getting chilly again tonight.
Taylor's Tuesday 5 PM First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Sunny, dry, & crisp today. Cloudier tonight, rain unlikely.
Waking up to cold 30s on this dry & sunny Tuesday. Tracking an approaching upper disturbance...
Wesley's Tuesday Morning First Alert Weather Forecast