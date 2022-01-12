WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

South Mississippi teachers, students maneuver through COVID-19 spike

By Bill Snyder
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Adaptation and resilience. Teachers and students in South Mississippi school districts said it’s how they’re dealing with rising COVID-19 numbers a week into the new semester.

At Harper McCaughan Elementary in Long Beach, Mrs. Resier’s sixth-grade math and science class went on despite higher COVID-19 numbers.

“Has any school year ever been normal? I mean think about it, so many changes in education, so many changes in health problems or whatever it may be,” Reiser said.

In the district, masks are strongly encouraged, but not required, so you’ll see some students and teachers wearing masks, while others aren’t with many of them being vaccinated.

In other words, a microcosm of what’s happening in society and in other school districts as they deal with this latest round of Omicron COVID.

“The symptoms seem to be much milder, so is this student coughing just because they have a cold, or a sinus infection or whatever it may be?” said Reiser. “But we need to treat it with any high priority of COVID. if it is, or if it isn’t.”

So, the balancing act continues of keeping the educational light shining, while also making sure everyone is safe and healthy.

“What’s going to work best? Do we need to have digital access? Do we need paper copies for our students who may not have access? Just making sure our students are as successful as possible, in whatever method they need,” Reiser added.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters in Hancock County work to put out the flames after a tractor-trailer carrying...
I-10 down to one lane as MDOT inspects bridge following fiery crash near Louisiana state line
Mario Clark, 23, Vincent Armstrong, 18, and Khalid Williams, 26 each face one count of 2nd...
Court documents reveal new details in Gulfport NYE shooting that killed 4
Benjamin Beale, 34, was arrested Tuesday and booked with obstruction of justice and several...
GRAPHIC: Headless torso in freezer, bloody power saw found in bus at New Orleans man’s home, court documents say
The order will continue until January 23, 2022, unless revoked prior to that time.
MSDH issues statewide order regarding care for critically ill patients
Hayden Lee, who was affectionately nicknamed BamBam, was found unresponsive on Dec. 27 after...
Grandparents of slain toddler express regret over not calling authorities sooner

Latest News

Holy Trinity Catholic School fundraising, Coastal Charm, will include a big drawdown in which...
Holy Trinity Catholic School to go big with fundraising event
Officials say the improvements will cost nearly $100,000 and will be paid for by the Gulf of...
HAPPENING NOW: The city of Pascagoula is planning big changes for Point Park
The new center will give teens an opportunity to socialize and have gaming tournaments with one...
Mary C. O'Keefe discusses new video gaming center
MDOT suggests travelers to plan for congestion and to choose an alternate route if possible....
I-10 down to one lane as crews work on bridge following fiery crash near Louisiana state line
Army veteran Tracie Lewis gives a hug to Carey Hammett of Habitat for Humanity Bay-Waveland...
New roof means new path for recovery for Bay St. Louis veteran