South Mississippi teachers, students maneuver through COVID-19 spike

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Adaptation and resilience. Teachers and students in South Mississippi school districts said it’s how they’re dealing with rising COVID-19 numbers a week into the new semester.

At Harper McCaughan Elementary in Long Beach, Mrs. Resier’s sixth-grade math and science class went on despite higher COVID-19 numbers.

“Has any school year ever been normal? I mean think about it, so many changes in education, so many changes in health problems or whatever it may be,” Reiser said.

In the district, masks are strongly encouraged, but not required, so you’ll see some students and teachers wearing masks, while others aren’t with many of them being vaccinated.

In other words, a microcosm of what’s happening in society and in other school districts as they deal with this latest round of Omicron COVID.

“The symptoms seem to be much milder, so is this student coughing just because they have a cold, or a sinus infection or whatever it may be?” said Reiser. “But we need to treat it with any high priority of COVID. if it is, or if it isn’t.”

So, the balancing act continues of keeping the educational light shining, while also making sure everyone is safe and healthy.

“What’s going to work best? Do we need to have digital access? Do we need paper copies for our students who may not have access? Just making sure our students are as successful as possible, in whatever method they need,” Reiser added.

