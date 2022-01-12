WLOX Careers
Reward offered to help find person accused of shooting multiple cats with darts

By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WARNING: The photos in this story show animal cruelty.

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities in Poplarville are asking for the public’s help to find whoever has been shooting cats with darts from a blowgun over the last several years.

Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers say several cats have been struck with a yellow dart that is four to five inches long with an arrow on the end.

Crime Stoppers provided photos of one of the cats who was struck with a dart. Fortunately, the cat survived.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 to anyone who provides the tip that leads to the suspect(s) arrest.

Mississippi’s Animal Cruelty Law, which was signed into effect in 2020, allows police to charge suspects accused of crimes against animals, such as this one, with a felony. Under the law, each act of cruelty or abuse that is committed against more than one animal will count as a separate offense. If convicted, the person would face up to a $5,000 fine and up to three years in jail for each charge. The convicted person would also be put on a FBI watch list.

Information on these crimes can be sent to Crime Stoppers by online, by downloading the P3 Tip apps, or by calling 1-877-787-5898.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

