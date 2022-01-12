WLOX Careers
UPDATE: Felony child abuse warrant issued for Petal mother on the run with toddler

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators believe Ashlie Collier has run off with her...
According to the sheriff’s office, investigators believe Ashlie Collier has run off with her son after Child Protective Services received custody of the child.(Forrest County Sheriff's Office)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Investigators with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help locating a Petal woman and her 1-year-old child.

UPDATE: The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office has issued an active felony child abuse warrant for Ashlie Kathleen Colier.

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators believe 23-year-old Ashlie Kathleen Collier has run off with her son after Child Protective Services received custody of the child.

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators believe Ashlie Collier has run off with her...
According to the sheriff’s office, investigators believe Ashlie Collier has run off with her son after Child Protective Services received custody of the child.(Forrest County Sheriff's Office)

FCSO says the child tested positive for methamphetamines and was ordered by the court to be removed from Collier’s custody.

Collier is described as a white woman, standing at 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighing 140 pounds, with black hair and blue eyes.

If anyone has information on Collier and the child’s whereabouts, contact FCSO at (601) 544-7800, or call the Metro Crime Stoppers hotline at (601) 582-STOP (7867) for Forrest and Lamar counties or through email at crimestopperlady@comcast.net. Anonymous tips can be sent to p3tips.com.

