Moline-Coal Valley School District releases statement in response to a circulating after school ‘Satan Club’ flyer

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 6:40 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - The Moline-Coal Valley School District Tuesday released a statement after a flyer surfaced promoting an after-school club sponsored by the Satanic Temple.

It’s called the After School Satan Club and it is set to have its first meeting Thursday.

The flyer is advertised for 1st-5th graders regardless of religious background and asks for permission from parents or guardians for students to attend.

The flyer also shows the club will meet from 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. once a month, with dates provided up until May.

Here’s a look at the full statement from the school district:

The Moline-Coal Valley School District understands that there is concern and confusion over an upcoming after-school club at Jane Addams elementary.

The District would like to provide information on the situation. The Moline-Coal Valley School District and Board of Education have policies and administrative procedures in place which allow for community use of its publicly funded facilities outside the school day.

The district does not discriminate against any groups who wish to rent our facilities, including religious-affiliated groups. Religiously affiliated groups are among those allowed to rent our facilities for a fee.

The district has, in the past, approved these types of groups, one example being the Good News Club, which is an after-school child evangelism fellowship group. Flyers and promotional materials for these types of groups are approved for lobby posting or display only, and not for mass distribution.

Students or parents are then able to pick up the flyer from the lobby, if they so choose, which is aligned to District policy. Please note that the district must provide equal access to all groups and that students need parental permission to attend any after-school event. Our focus remains on student safety and student achievement.

TV6 also reached out to the Satanic Temple and is waiting on a response. TV6 will keep you updated on-air and online as more details become available.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

