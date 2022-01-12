WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

House passes tax reform plan, bill heads to Senate

Mississippi State Legislature
Mississippi State Legislature(Source: WDAM)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The income tax in Mississippi is one step closer to being eliminated after the House passed the bill Wednesday.

House Bill 531, sponsored by Speaker Philip Gunn, would reduce the grocery tax from 7% to 4% over six years, beginning this July.

It would also reduce the sales tax on groceries.

The House Ways and Means Committee passed the first version of the proposal Tuesday.

It now heads to the full Senate, but it will likely be referred to a Senate committee. The full Senate isn’t expected to vote on the bill until it comes out of the committee.

Republican Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann says he wants some sort of tax reduction, but he has not said if he supports the House plan.

Advocates of the bill, Empower Mississippi, said the bill would give families access to more money.

“Our research, which included dynamic modeling by a Ph.D. at Rice University, shows the potential of profoundly positive effects for all Mississippians associated with eliminating the income tax,” Empower President Russ Latino said. “People will have more money to invest in their families, businesses, and communities and Mississippi will be a more attractive place to move.”

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters in Hancock County work to put out the flames after a tractor-trailer carrying...
I-10 down to one lane as MDOT inspects bridge following fiery crash near Louisiana state line
Mario Clark, 23, Vincent Armstrong, 18, and Khalid Williams, 26 each face one count of 2nd...
Court documents reveal new details in Gulfport NYE shooting that killed 4
The order will continue until January 23, 2022, unless revoked prior to that time.
MSDH issues statewide order regarding care for critically ill patients
Hayden Lee, who was affectionately nicknamed BamBam, was found unresponsive on Dec. 27 after...
Grandparents of slain toddler express regret over not calling authorities sooner
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 16,484 new cases of COVID-19 and 16 new...
Hospitalizations up more than 50% over last week; 16,000+ new COVID cases reported in past 3 days

Latest News

Authorities were made aware on Jan. 4 that the man was attempting to meet an underage child for...
Gulfport man used social media to meet minor for sex, police say
Authorities in Poplarville are asking for the public’s help to find whoever has been shooting...
Reward offered to help find person accused of shooting multiple cats with darts
jail generic
Black youth in Miss. make up nearly 85% of all youth prison admissions, report says
Sen. Hyde-Smith on the floor of the U.S. Senate.
Miss. senator backs bill that would sanction China for obstructing COVID-19 investigations