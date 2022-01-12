WLOX Careers
House passes pay raise for teachers, teacher assistants

By Anthony Warren
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi House of Representatives has passed a bill that would give teachers a $4,000 to $6,000 pay raise, effective at the start of the next school year.

The bill called the Strategically Accelerating the Recruitment and Retention of Teachers (START) Act, will now be transferred to the Mississippi Senate.

Under START, every teacher in Mississippi would receive a $4,000 to $6,000 pay raise, bringing starting pay up to $43,163.

The bill also would raise teachers’ assistant pay by $2,000, according to a post found on Rep. De’Keither Stamps’ social media page.

The Senate’s pay raise plan was introduced earlier this week. It would increase base pay for teachers by an average of $4,700 over the next two years. Gov. Tate Reeves, meanwhile, is proposing a $3,300 increase across three years.

