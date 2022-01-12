Gulfport native Matt Luke wins national title as Georgia’s OL coach

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Georgia Bulldogs are college football’s champion, and so is Matt Luke. Born and raised in Gulfport, the offensive line coach for the Bulldogs - who was the head man for Ole Miss prior to arriving in Athens - was a standout Admiral before walking on to play for the Rebels in the late 1990s, when he started 33 games.

Georgia’s offensive coordinator, Todd Monken, was Southern Miss’ head coach from 2013-2015, and quarterback Stetson Bennett arrived at Georgia after playing for Jones back in 2018.

