WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Gulfport native Matt Luke wins national title as Georgia’s OL coach

Gulfport native Matt Luke poses with the national championship trophy. (@ashleygluke/Twitter)
Gulfport native Matt Luke poses with the national championship trophy. (@ashleygluke/Twitter)(Ashley Luke | Ashley Luke/Twitter)
By Michael Dugan
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 9:04 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Georgia Bulldogs are college football’s champion, and so is Matt Luke. Born and raised in Gulfport, the offensive line coach for the Bulldogs - who was the head man for Ole Miss prior to arriving in Athens - was a standout Admiral before walking on to play for the Rebels in the late 1990s, when he started 33 games.

Georgia’s offensive coordinator, Todd Monken, was Southern Miss’ head coach from 2013-2015, and quarterback Stetson Bennett arrived at Georgia after playing for Jones back in 2018.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters in Hancock County work to put out the flames after a tractor-trailer carrying...
I-10 down to one lane as MDOT inspects bridge following fiery crash near Louisiana state line
John William Anderson is charged with murder in the Jan. 12 stabbing death of his father,...
Gulfport man indicted for father’s murder
Mario Clark, 23, Vincent Armstrong, 18, and Khalid Williams, 26 each face one count of 2nd...
Court documents reveal new details in Gulfport NYE shooting that killed 4
The order will continue until January 23, 2022, unless revoked prior to that time.
MSDH issues statewide order regarding care for critically ill patients
Canal Road in Harrison County was momentarily blocked Monday afternoon while authorities...
Authorities respond to 18-wheeler rollover on Canal Road

Latest News

Georgia players celebrate after the College Football Playoff championship football game against...
Georgia snaps 41-year title drought with 33-18 win over Bama
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: MGCCC vs. Northeast (01/10/2022)
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: MGCCC vs. Northeast (01/10/2022)
MEN'S BASKETBALL: PRCC vs. Meridian (01/10/2022)
MEN'S BASKETBALL: PRCC vs. Meridian (01/10/2022)
The Saints started an NFL record 58 players in 2021.
Resilient Saints fall short of playoffs