Gulfport Little Theatre seeking help to continue artistic legacy

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - If you were writing a script about Gulfport Little Theatre’s past two years, it would be a tragedy.

The group’s board of directors wanted to take advantage of being dark during COVID-19 to make some needed repairs. The plan was to mortgage the building to pay for repairs, but a zoning issue tripped them up.

Still, board members are determined: the show must go on.

“We’re re-grouping. We’ll go to the city, get re-zoned, get re-financed and we’ll get back up in gear,” said board member Michael Petro. “Hopefully doing four-to-six shows a year. Good quality shows.”

Keeping the quality reputation of local theater is important to the board and all who participate.

“We want to make sure that theater is thriving on the Coast, and Gulfport is a very important community on the Coast,” said board member Elizabeth Schoen.

Many local thespians have plied their trade at Gulfport Little Theatre, including David Delk, whose first performance was there in 1980, but it’s more than being in the spotlight.

“People need to care because the arts are important in this community,” Delk said. “Gulfport Little Theatre has been here for decades and decades. It helps young children become better people. It helps adults become better people. The arts are important so it needs to be here, it needs to survive.”

The needed repairs include a leaky roof, electrical and air conditioning problems. One way or another, they’ve got to find a way to get the work done.

“If there are any contractors on the Mississippi Gulf Coast that would like to trade for sponsorship once we do get the building back up and going, and are safely able to put on a production, we would happily welcome any help,” Schoen said.

Despite any rumors that have been seen on the internet, ‘they’re not dead yet.’

“We’re not bankrupt, we’re not closing. We’re just taking a break. We’ve been here since 1946 in Gulfport,” Petro said.

“GLT is not going away, it’s not going anywhere,” Schoen said.

You can make a donation to GLT’s PayPal account.

