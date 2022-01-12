Grandmother of abused Biloxi toddler speaks out

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Less than a week after the parents of a 2-year-old were charged with the baby’s death, the grandmother of the child is speaking out, hoping to prevent other families from having to deal with the pain she’s suffering.

“If you see something, say something,” said Kelly Bataille. “Don’t wait too late.”

Bataille is still grieving the loss of her grandson, Hayden Lee, whom she called “Bam Bam.” The toddler was found unresponsive on Dec. 27 after her daughter called first responders. The toddler was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. It was later determined the child was physically abused.

Bataille said she wishes she had done more to recognize the warning signs.

“When I spoke and said that I was going to make the phone call, the next day is when she did what she did,” Bataille said.

Last week, authorities arrested and charged 38-year-old Joseph Heard and 21-year-old Hailey Heard with capital murder. WLOX has obtained the police report detailing the child had multiple bruises covering the body and a broken bone.

Lisa Zimmerman with Canopy Children’s Solutions handles around 700 child abuse cases each year. She said if anyone suspects abuse, being nosey is a good thing.

“The main thing to remember is if you see something to say something,” Zimmerman said. “Oftentimes, children that are being abused are kept isolated on the fact that they don’t want people in their business or know what’s going on.”

“He kept them so isolated that they weren’t allowed to go anywhere,” Bataille said. “So no, they were kept from us.”

As the 2-year-old’s grandmother mourns the loss of a grandchild and deals with her daughter being charged, she’s hoping her story can help raise awareness for child abuse.

Both suspects are being held at the Harrison County Jail with no bond, pending court hearings. If you suspect child abuse, you’re asked to call Child Protective Services at 1-800-222-8000.

