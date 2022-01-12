WLOX Careers
Girl Scouts add new cookie ‘Adventurefuls’ to this year’s lineup

This year, you’ll be able to try a brand-new cookie called Adventurefuls. Girl Scouts describe the new flavor as an indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.(Girl Scouts via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - It’s that time of year again – Girl Scout cookie time.

This year, you’ll be able to try a brand-new cookie called Adventurefuls. Girl Scouts describe the new flavor as an indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.

Toast-Yays, which debuted last year, will also be available again this year, alongside all the classics like Thin Mints and Samoas.

Girl Scout cookies are available to order now through April.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

