Bray Hubbard presented with 6A Mr. Football award

By Michael Dugan
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 10:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs’ historic 2021 campaign will live forever, with an undefeated regular season and one of the more dominant regular seasons we’ve seen in South Mississippi in some time. Under center the whole way was junior Bray Hubbard, who was named 6A Mr. Football in November - and was presented with the Mr. Football jersey Tuesday afternoon.

Hubbard completed nearly 70 percent of his passes and accounted for 50 touchdowns in the regular season. He’s the first Mr. Football winner in Ocean Springs history, and the Southern Miss baseball commit - who already has three football offers as well - has one more year with the Greyhounds before he’s off to the next level. But before that time comes, he’s soaking in the moment and appreciating being on the same list as power five and NFL players that have won the award in years past.

“I’ve been waiting on it for a while. It’s been a long time since I won the award, I didn’t know if we would have the banquet or if I would have to go up there, but I finally got it so I’m happy,” Hubbard said. “It’s pretty cool that the guys I’m watching on TV are the guys that have won this award, so it’s pretty cool.”

