WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Biden to huddle with Senate Democrats on voting bills

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to meet with Senate Democrats at the Capitol on Thursday, a visit intended to deliver a jolt to the party’s long-stalled push for voting and elections legislation.

Biden is expected to discus potential changes to Senate rules that will be needed to overcome repeated Republican filibusters that have blocked the measures, according to a senior Democratic aide who was familiar with the private meeting and granted anonymity to discuss the visit.

It comes as Democrats are hurtling toward a planned vote on a rules overhaul, despite a lack of consensus within their own party on how to proceed. Biden on Tuesday called for changes to the filibuster during a fiery speech in Atlanta, saying senators must “stand against voter suppression.”

Key senators huddled Wednesday with holdouts in the party in hopes of a breakthrough, including conservative Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona. But with no agreement yet reached, they acknowledged the difficulty ahead.

“I wouldn’t want to delude anybody into thinking this is easy,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, of New York, told reporters Wednesday. “We’re trying to come to a place where 50 senators can support ... a change in the rules, so we can get the votes to pass these bills into law.”

Many Democrats say the moment has come to act decisively in what they view as the civil rights fight of the era. Changing Senate rules early in 2022 would offer perhaps the last, best chance to counteract Republicans’ state-level voting changes before the midterm elections, when Democrats’ House majority and slim hold in the 50-50 Senate could be wiped out.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters in Hancock County work to put out the flames after a tractor-trailer carrying...
I-10 down to one lane as MDOT inspects bridge following fiery crash near Louisiana state line
Mario Clark, 23, Vincent Armstrong, 18, and Khalid Williams, 26 each face one count of 2nd...
Court documents reveal new details in Gulfport NYE shooting that killed 4
The order will continue until January 23, 2022, unless revoked prior to that time.
MSDH issues statewide order regarding care for critically ill patients
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 16,484 new cases of COVID-19 and 16 new...
Hospitalizations up more than 50% over last week; 16,000+ new COVID cases reported in past 3 days
John William Anderson is charged with murder in the Jan. 12 stabbing death of his father,...
Gulfport man indicted for father’s murder

Latest News

In this Sunday, April 11, 2021, file photo, Britain's Prince Andrew speaks. during a television...
Giuffre’s Prince Andrew suit goes ahead despite Epstein deal
In remarks during a memorial service on Wednesady, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said...
Schumer pays tribute to Reid
A student walks to Roberto Clemente Community Academy in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood on...
Chicago students back in classrooms with union vote ahead
Weekend system brings a chance for rain for Coastal MS. Might become cold enough for that rain...
Wesley's Wednesday Afternoon First Alert Forecast