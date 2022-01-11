Tuesday’s Forecast

A cold morning across our area with temperatures in the 30s and wind chill down to the lower 30s and upper 20s at times thanks to a light breeze from the north. Dry high pressure should bring plentiful sunshine today. High temperatures should reach the cool mid to upper 50s which would be similar to yesterday afternoon. Low temperatures overnight tonight may range from the 30s to the 40s with some spots a few degrees less cold than last night due to possibly cloudier skies. Those clouds would be from a quick-moving upper disturbance approaching our area from the west. Expecting hardly any rain in South Mississippi from this disturbance as it passes over our area tonight into tomorrow because the air is too dry to support rain activity. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy to partly cloudy with highs still in the 50s. Milder afternoons in the 60s expected for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Then a cold front brings hit-or-miss showers on Saturday and then a drier and cooler pattern follows for Sunday and MLK Day Monday.

