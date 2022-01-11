TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes of I-10 near Louisiana state line closed, could take hours to re-open

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Traffic is being diverted on Interstate 10 in Hancock County after an accident late Monday night over the Pearl River County bridge.

All lanes, both eastbound and westbound, are closed while authorities work to clear the scene and make sure the bridge is structurally sound.

The single-vehicle accident happened around 10:40pm Monday.

According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, a semi-truck car hauler was carrying seven new BMWs when it collided with the concrete bridge railing and caught fire. The driver was able to escape unharmed but all seven cars and the truck were burned.

According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, an engineer with Mississippi Department of Transportation is inspecting the bridge to make sure it’s still safe for traffic to cross. There’s no word yet on how long that will take or when the interstate will open back up.

We will update this story once we know more.

