TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes of I-10 near Louisiana state line closed, could take hours to re-open

A semi-truck car hauler was carrying seven new BMWs when it collided with the bridge and the vehicles went up in flames.
The single-vehicle accident happened around 10:40pm Monday after a car hauler hit the Pearl River Bridge in Hancock County and caught fire. All lanes on I-10 over the bridge are closed to traffic at this time.(MHP)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 5:34 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Traffic is being diverted on Interstate 10 in Hancock County after an accident late Monday night over the Pearl River County bridge.

All lanes, both eastbound and westbound, are closed while authorities work to clear the scene and make sure the bridge is structurally sound.

The single-vehicle accident happened around 10:40pm Monday.

According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, a semi-truck car hauler was carrying seven new BMWs when it collided with the concrete bridge railing and caught fire. The driver was able to escape unharmed but all seven cars and the truck were burned.

I-10, Hancock County, MS/LA line on the Pearl River Bridge. East and Westbound Lanes are closed for an undetermined...

Posted by MHP Troop K on Monday, January 10, 2022

According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, an engineer with Mississippi Department of Transportation is inspecting the bridge to make sure it’s still safe for traffic to cross. There’s no word yet on how long that will take or when the interstate will open back up.

We will update this story once we know more.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

