Advertisement

Both suspects in Young Dolph murder in custody

Justin Johnson, 23, was captured by U.S. Marshals in Indiana Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. He was...
Justin Johnson, 23, was captured by U.S. Marshals in Indiana Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. He was wanted for the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph.(US Marshals)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two men wanted for the shooting death of Memphis rapper Young Dolph are in custody.

Justin Johnson, 23, and 32-year-old Cornelious Smith are charged with first-degree murder in Dolph’s Nov. 17 shooting.

Johnson was captured in Indiana Tuesday by U.S. Marshals. Law enforcement offered a $15,000 reward for information leading to Johnson’s arrest. It’s not immediately clear if the reward or a tip led to his capture.

This image released by the U.S. Marshals Service shows Justin Johnson. An arrest warrant has...
This image released by the U.S. Marshals Service shows Justin Johnson. An arrest warrant has been issued for Johnson, 23, in connection with the the Nov. 17, 2021, fatal shooting of rapper Young Dolph, who was gunned down in a daylight ambush at a popular cookie shop in his hometown of Memphis, authorities said Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022.(U.S. Marshals Service via AP)

According to the U.S. Marshal Service, members of the Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force captured Johnson around 3 p.m.

U.S. Marshall Tyreece Miller, Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis and Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich will hold a joint news conference Wednesday to share more details about Johnson’s arrest and the investigation into Dolph’s murder.

Smith was indicted Tuesday. He was originally arrested Dec. 9 in Southaven on an auto-theft warrant involving the white Mercedes Benz that was used in Dolph’s murder. The car was taken in a carjacking Nov. 10 at a gas station in the 2800 block of Kirby Road and found Nov. 20 behind a home in the 1100 block of Bradley in Orange Mound.

Smith was extradited Tuesday and transferred to the Shelby County Jail from the DeSoto County Jail where he had been since his arrest.

Smith is also indicted on the following charges:

  • Convicted felon in possession of a firearm
  • Employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony
  • Theft of property over $10,000

Smith is being held without bond.

Young Dolph shooting investigation update
Young Dolph shooting investigation update

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Latest News

The 4 O'Clock Show

Tuesday's COVID-19 conversation with Susan Russell

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
In efforts to avoid overcrowding Mississippi hospitals, the state department of health issued an order Monday that could be impacting Mississippians with health issues. Joining us now to explain more is Singing River Health System's Chief Nursing Officer Susan Russell.

The 4 O'Clock Show

Community leaders plan neighborhood meeting in effort to bring end to deadly violence

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
After a deadly New Year's Eve shooting that happened in Gulfport, community leaders are stepping up to try and stop the violence. Joining us now is Saving Our Community Organizer Theressia Lyons to tell us more about the meeting being held tonight.

Crime

Court documents reveal new details in Gulfport NYE shooting that killed 4

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WLOX Staff
Three of the four suspects in the fatal New Year's Even shooting that happened in the Gaston Point community of Gulfport have had their initial appearances.

Coronavirus

5,737 new COVID-19 cases, 20 new deaths reported Tuesday in Mississippi

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WLOX Staff
As of Jan. 10 at 3pm, there have been a total of 608,768 cases and 10,563 deaths reported in Mississippi.

Latest News

Coronavirus

MSDH issues statewide order regarding care for critically ill patients

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WLBT.com Staff
The order will continue until January 23, 2022, unless revoked prior to that time.

Coronavirus

Mask mandate returning inside NOLA businesses, schools

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By FOX 8 Staff
A citywide mask mandate is returning in New Orleans.

News

‘The volume is overwhelming’: Omicron causing staff shortages in droves at UMMC

Updated: 6 hours ago

Coronavirus

Hospitalizations up more than 50% over last week; 16,000+ new COVID cases reported in past 3 days

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WLOX Staff
In the six lower counties of the state, there were 2,259 new cases and three new deaths reported between Jan. 6-9.

Forecast

Wesley's Tuesday Morning First Alert Weather Forecast

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
Waking up to cold 30s on this dry & sunny Tuesday. Tracking an approaching upper disturbance arriving tomorrow. I think rain is unlikely for us. Click and watch the forecast video for details.

Forecast

Wesley's Tuesday First Alert Weather Forecast

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
Expect a cool Tuesday and a chilly Tuesday night. Depending on how cloudy it gets tonight, it might not be quite as cold. Click and watch the forecast video for details.