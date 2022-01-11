Sunny and cool today. More clouds tonight.

It’s a beautiful winter day! We’ll see nothing but sunshine and blue sky this afternoon. Temperatures will only reach the upper 50s. It’s going to get cold again tonight. We’ll drop into the upper 30s and low 40s by Wednesday morning. Some more cloud cover is expected to move in by Wednesday.

Despite more cloud cover, we’re not going to see any rain. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 50s. More sunshine returns on Thursday, and it will be warmer with highs in the mid to upper 60s. We’re going to be sunny and mild on Friday with highs in the 60s.

A cold front will give us some showers on Saturday. Ahead of the front, we’ll warm up into the mid 60s. Much cooler air will move in by Sunday. Lows will drop into the 30s, and we’ll only make it into the 50s by Sunday afternoon.

