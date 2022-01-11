WLOX Careers
MGCCC and Singing River partnering to provide free healthcare

By Josh Jackson
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 7:51 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - As COVID-19 numbers continue to spike, one South Mississippi college is providing free healthcare for students and teachers.

”Through our on-campus clinics, our employees, employee dependents, and students can be seen at no charge with our partnership with Singing River Health System,” said Blythe King, dean of business services at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. “They can be seen for routine visits, sickness visits, vaccines, and routine blood work. All of this is at no charge to them on campus.”

King said the partnership will be a huge asset because, for many college students, there’s a lapse in health insurance. As COVID-19 numbers continue climbing, the collaboration comes at an opportune time.

“Through our on-campus clinics, we are offering COVID testing, so that will go a long way to provide service,” she said.

The college is also taking other precautionary steps to avoid an outbreak on campus, with classes set to resume Wednesday.

“We’re continuing with our high level of cleaning protocols in our classrooms, as well as on campus,” King said. “Face coverings are required inside all buildings on campus now.”

The clinic services with Singing River Health System will be available at Perk and the other three MGCCC campuses in Harrison, Jackson and George Counties.

