WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Hattiesburg man accused of shooting wife commits suicide in McComb church parking lot

Hattiesburg Police Department
Hattiesburg Police Department(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - A man accused of shooting his wife in November took his own life in a church parking lot Monday night.

Bert Terrell Bell, 50, of Hattiesburg had an active warrant after he allegedly shot his wife in the early hours of November 14.

She was taken to a hospital to be treated for her injuries.

According to McComb police, Bell was approached by police in the parking lot of McComb First Baptist Church Monday night.

It was then that he shot and killed himself.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The single-vehicle accident happened around 10:40pm Monday after a car hauler hit the Pearl...
I-10 back open at Louisiana state line after being closed for 9 hours
John William Anderson is charged with murder in the Jan. 12 stabbing death of his father,...
Gulfport man indicted for father’s murder
Five-year-old Avalyn May suffers daily from seizures. Her mom, Allie Byrd, is advocating for...
Medical marijuana would be ‘life-changing’ for 5-year-old with seizures, says mom
Canal Road in Harrison County was momentarily blocked Monday afternoon while authorities...
Authorities respond to 18-wheeler rollover on Canal Road
2 people shot, several horses killed in Yazoo County

Latest News

Waking up to cold 30s on this dry & sunny Tuesday. Tracking an approaching upper disturbance...
Wesley's Tuesday Morning First Alert Weather Forecast
The single-vehicle accident happened around 10:40pm Monday after a car hauler hit the Pearl...
I-10 back open at Louisiana state line after being closed for 9 hours
All lanes, both eastbound and westbound, are closed while authorities work to clear the scene...
6am LIVE: All lanes of I-10 near Louisiana state line closed, could take hours to re-open
The school district voted Monday night to approve a referendum vote for a $37.9 million school...
Bay-Waveland residents set to vote on $37.9M school bond in March