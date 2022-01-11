WLOX Careers
Court documents reveal new details in Gulfport NYE shooting that killed 4

Mario Clark, 23, Vincent Armstrong, 18, and Khalid Williams, 26 each face one count of 2nd degree murder and two counts of shooting into a dwelling. Williams faces an additional charge for possession of a weapon after a felony conviction.(Harrison County Jail)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Court documents have revealed new details in the Gulfport New Year’s Eve shooting that killed four people.

Three of the four suspects have had their initial appearances.

Vincent Armstrong, 18, and Mario Clark, 23, went before a judge on Jan. 8, 2022, each facing one count of second-degree murder and two counts of shooting into a dwelling. The judge granted no bond for the murder charge and a $250,000 bond for each shooting charge.

A third suspect, 26-year-old Khalid Williams, had his initial appearance Monday, also facing one count of second-degree murder and two counts of shooting into a dwelling. Williams is also facing an additional charge of possession of a weapon after a felony conviction, which raises his bond to $550,000 total. His bond break down is the same as Armstrong and Clark, with the additional $50,000 coming from the possession charge.

Court documents revealed that the suspects are accused of shooting at two different houses on Lewis Avenue the night of the incident.

Xavier Preston, 23, faces the most serious charges and is currently in custody in Kentucky on an unrelated matter. Once the Gulfport native is extradited, he will be charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder.

Xavier Preston, 23, is currently in custody in Kentucky on an unrelated matter. Once the Gulfport native is extradited, he will be charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder. This mugshot is from a November 2021 arrest.(Gulfport Police Department)

The shooting happened just minutes before midnight at a New Year’s Eve party on Lewis Avenue in the Gaston Point neighborhood.

Police said during the party a fight broke out, leading to gunfire. They say more than 50 shots were fired by multiple people using everything from small handguns to assault rifles.

When police arrived, they found six men and one woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Three men died from their injuries the night of the shooting: Corey Dubose, 23, of D’Iberville, Sedrick McCord, 28, of Gulfport, and Aubrey Lewis, 22, of Bay St. Louis.

A fourth victim, Nathaniel Harris, 52, was in critical condition for several days before succumbing to his injuries. Two other men and the woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation continues. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

