Bay-Waveland school board approves $37.9M bond issue, now goes to public vote in March

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Bay-Waveland School District approved a $37.9 million bond at Monday night’s meeting.

The bond issue was approved by a 4 to 1 vote, with board member Mike Bell the only member to vote no, citing problems with the total cost. The bond issue is set to go to a vote in a special election on March 29, 2022.

Board President Casey Favre presented potential projects that could be funded by the bond were it to pass. The presentation included a list of 16 potential projects listed in order of priority. First on the list is the addition of a Pre-K wing at Waveland Elementary, along with an additional playground and drainage improvements. Last is gym renovations at Bay-Waveland Middle School.

The proposed bond could bring an increase of anywhere between 10.45 mils and 11.46 mils for taxpayers. That works out to roughly $55 to $330 in additional annual taxes, depending on property values.

According to Favre, improvements to certain facilities are necessary. He spoke passionately on the state of athletics facilities in the district saying, “I would challenge people to go into any facility we have barefoot, and if you walk out without an infection you’re doing very good. They are deplorable.”

A parent of student-athlete agreed, “On the first soccer tournament that we hosted on a Saturday for OLA, Hancock, and Bay High, the men’s bathroom quit working. So, we had to reroute them to the baseball facility. That’s a little embarrassing.”

However, other community members spoke against the bond, questioning the overall cost.

“Why is it necessary to spend all of this money? Why do the citizens living in 500 square miles of Hancock County only spend $11,000 per student and the 20 square miles of the Bay-Waveland school district spends $16,000 plus per student?” one concerned citizen asked.

Favre says the district will be open to hearing any questions and/or concerns before the upcoming vote in March.

