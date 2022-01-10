WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

State education committee proposes teacher pay hike

(WILX)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Senate Education Committee is proposing a $210 million investment in teachers over the next two years, raising a teacher’s base pay on average by $4,700.

Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann said Senate Education Chairman Dennis DeBar created the plan after holding a committee hearing, traveling across the state hosting teacher listening sessions, and meeting with teachers in other small-group settings.

“This plan was devised using the input our teachers on the ground and in our classrooms provided,” Hosemann said.

Under the proposal, a Class A teacher with a baccalaureate degree would start at $40,000.  Teachers would $500 receive step increases at most every year, including in the first three years of teaching. Step increases are not currently provided until the third year of teaching, though many leave the profession before Year 5.

At the pivotal five-year marks in a teacher’s career (up to Year 25), teachers would receive a larger increase based on their certification:

  • Class A teachers (baccalaureate) would receive $1,325
  • Class AA teachers (master’s degree) would receive $1,425
  • Class AAA (specialist) would receive $1,525
  • Class AAAA (doctoral) would receive $1,625

DeBar said the state’s current salary schedule results in backloading pay and makes it difficult for Mississippi to ever be competitive with surrounding states, but not the plan he’s proposing.

“This structure, the pieces of which were recommended by Mississippi classroom teachers, will result in a more equitable distribution across a teacher’s career and higher salaries in mid-years when it is likely a teacher has a family to consider,” he said.

The base salary schedule does not include any local supplements teachers receive or state supplements, like extra compensation to locate in certain critical needs areas or become a National Board Certified Teacher. 

The implementation of this proposal would mean teachers would receive an average pay raise of about $5,700 over three years, including the $1,000 raise provided by the Legislature last year.

The best workforce development plan is a good education,” Hosemann added. “The teaching profession is critical to our success and prosperity as a State.”

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Pharmacies sell allergy medicines with pseudoephedrine behind the counter and they have a...
Law enforcement fears new law will allow meth labs to come back
FILE - A medical technician performs a nasal swab test on a motorist queued up in a line at a...
Stay home or work sick? Omicron poses a conundrum
Mario Clark, 23, Vincent Armstrong, 18, and Khalid Williams, 26 each face one count of 2nd...
4 arrested for deadly NYE shooting in Gulfport
MHP looking for certified officers to join the team by recruiting them through new Patrol School

Latest News

Canal Road in Harrison County was momentarily blocked Monday afternoon while authorities...
Authorities respond to 18-wheeler rollover on Canal Road
John William Anderson is charged with murder in the Jan. 12 stabbing death of his father,...
Gulfport man indicted for father’s murder
It’s pardon our progress in Picayune as they broke ground on work to bring in amenities and...
Inclusive playground coming to Friendship Park in Picayune
Cool and sunny this afternoon. We're getting cold tonight!
Taylor's Monday Midday First Alert Forecast