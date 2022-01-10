WLOX Careers
Monday’s Forecast

By Wesley Williams
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 4:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Cloudier skies this morning will eventually clear later today as high pressure builds in from the west behind last night’s cold front. So, expect a much cooler and drier day today with highs topping out in the 50s. Winds will likely be rather breezy today from the north at 15 to 25 miles per hour sustained, with gusts as high as 35 mph possible. Tonight will be cold with lows in the lower 30s possible. A cooler pattern will be locked in through midweek. But, milder afternoons in the 60s will be possible during the second half of the week. Our next best chance for rain comes Saturday with the next cold front.

