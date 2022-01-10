WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Man confesses after woman found dead beside the road in Leake County

Man confesses after woman found dead beside the road in Leake County
Man confesses after woman found dead beside the road in Leake County(Leake County)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEAKE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A 47-year-old man has confessed to murder after a woman’s body was found beside the road in Leake County.

It happened Thursday, January 6, when deputies were called to Withers Road. There they found Kerri Raspberry’s dead body. She appeared to have been shot.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation came to the scene to investigate and issued a murder warrant for Timmy Neatherland.

MBI went to Neatherland’s home and picked him up with no issue. Neatherland would confess to Raspberry’s murder.

He has been charged with capital murder and has been given no bond.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The single-vehicle accident happened around 10:40pm Monday after a car hauler hit the Pearl...
I-10 back open at Louisiana state line after being closed for 9 hours
John William Anderson is charged with murder in the Jan. 12 stabbing death of his father,...
Gulfport man indicted for father’s murder
Five-year-old Avalyn May suffers daily from seizures. Her mom, Allie Byrd, is advocating for...
Medical marijuana would be ‘life-changing’ for 5-year-old with seizures, says mom
Canal Road in Harrison County was momentarily blocked Monday afternoon while authorities...
Authorities respond to 18-wheeler rollover on Canal Road
2 people shot, several horses killed in Yazoo County

Latest News

Waking up to cold 30s on this dry & sunny Tuesday. Tracking an approaching upper disturbance...
Wesley's Tuesday Morning First Alert Weather Forecast
The single-vehicle accident happened around 10:40pm Monday after a car hauler hit the Pearl...
I-10 back open at Louisiana state line after being closed for 9 hours
All lanes, both eastbound and westbound, are closed while authorities work to clear the scene...
6am LIVE: All lanes of I-10 near Louisiana state line closed, could take hours to re-open
Hattiesburg Police Department
Hattiesburg man accused of shooting wife commits suicide in McComb church parking lot
The school district voted Monday night to approve a referendum vote for a $37.9 million school...
Bay-Waveland residents set to vote on $37.9M school bond in March