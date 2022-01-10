‘It would be life-changing’: Ocean Springs mother wants medical marijuana to help her 5-year-old

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - A young Ocean Springs mother is joining the fight for medical marijuana in hopes it can help her 5-year-old daughter who has been suffering from seizures since she was two.

She knows it won’t be a miracle cure, but after years of struggling, she’s desperate for relief.

Allie Byrd’s 5-year-old daughter, Avalyn May, takes 16 pills a day to control her epilepsy, caused by a rare genetic brain disorder called STXBP1.

“It’s really rare,” she said. “Like 800 kids in the whole world have it.”

But the medical regimen is not working well.

“She’s basically drug-resistant to any kind of seizure medication.”

In addition, those medications have horrible side effects.

“All these seizure medications cause anxiety, constipation, mood swings,” said Byrd.

And that means more medications to compensate.

“Like, she’s taking two behavioral meds right now for depression and bipolar.”

Byrd has had enough. Soon, medical marijuana came into the discussion.

“And once I researched it and reached out to other parents who have used it on the same-aged children as Avalyn, that’s all it had to do to convince me,” she said. “If it helped and stopped the seizures, let’s do it.”

Mississippi voters approved medical marijuana in 2020.

“When it said it was going to pass I said, ‘Yes, please.’ You know, this could do wonders because it could do wonders, because I don’t want to have to move,” said Byrd.

But the state Supreme Court overturned the vote because of a procedural issue.

And while Gov. Tate Reeves and the Legislature haggle over the final bill, Byrd continues to hope for a quick resolution.

“It would be life-changing if we were able to have that pass,” Byrd said.

She isn’t expecting a miracle cure.

“But, I do know that I would rather her be on something that doesn’t have the side-effects that seizure meds do,” she said. “I can’t wait to see what’s she’s like without medication. I don’t even remember what my child was like before being on all these seizure meds.”

In the meantime, the stress and the worry continue.

“We try to make the best of it,” Byrd added. “The first two years were awful. They were really hard. But, now, I just have to make light of it, because if I didn’t, I’d probably go insane.”

Sen. Scott DeLano says the legislation, as it stands now, allows children under the age of 18 to receive a medical marijuana card through a guardian and recommendation by a doctor.

