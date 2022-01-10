WLOX Careers
Inclusive playground coming to Friendship Park in Picayune

It’s pardon our progress in Picayune as they broke ground on work to bring in amenities and improvements at Friendship Park. That work includes a $660,000 playground, which, when completed, will be the third-largest playground in Mississippi.(WLOX)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s pardon our progress in Picayune as they broke ground on work to bring in amenities and improvements at Friendship Park. That work includes a $660,000 playground, which, when completed, will be the third-largest playground in Mississippi.

“Kids Kingdom will be one of the prime playgrounds in South Mississippi,” said Picayune Mayor Jim Luke. “It’ll be the only full-inclusive playground for children with disabilities on the Gulf Coast.”

It’s all part of a $1.9 million grant the city received to improve amenities at Friendship Park. The playground is just part of it. The other part of it includes field turf soccer fields, restrooms, tennis courts, and other upgrades.

“We see color, we see vertical structures, and it’s all the beginning of the third-largest playground in the state of Mississippi,” said Erik Morris, Picayune public works director. “I count it as a blessing from God that we have been imparted the ability to build what’s behind me.”

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

