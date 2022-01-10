Gulfport man indicted for father’s murder

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Harrison County Grand Jury this week indicted John William Anderson for the murder of his father, Tom. John Anderson was indicted on two charges: first degree murder and felony possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Anderson is accused of stabbing his father multiple times in front of the family home on Demaret Drive on January 12, 2021. Tom Anderson died a week later from his injuries.

According to police, John Anderson initially fled the scene after the stabbing but returned a short time later, at which time he was arrested.

Anderson was being held on a $1 million bond, but posted bond in mid-October and was released.

Editor’s note: Tom Anderson was a longtime, beloved employee of WLOX-TV.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.