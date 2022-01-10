WLOX Careers
Gulfport man indicted for father’s murder

John William Anderson is charged with murder in the Jan. 12 stabbing death of his father, longtime WLOX employee Tom Anderson.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Harrison County Grand Jury this week indicted John William Anderson for the murder of his father, Tom. John Anderson was indicted on two charges: first degree murder and felony possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Anderson is accused of stabbing his father multiple times in front of the family home on Demaret Drive on January 12, 2021. Tom Anderson died a week later from his injuries.

According to police, John Anderson initially fled the scene after the stabbing but returned a short time later, at which time he was arrested.

Anderson was being held on a $1 million bond, but posted bond in mid-October and was released.

Editor’s note: Tom Anderson was a longtime, beloved employee of WLOX-TV.

