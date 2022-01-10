WLOX Careers
Gaston Point leaders prepare for ‘Saving Our Community’ meeting

By Jasmine Lotts
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 10:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Community leaders of Gaston Point are prepping for the “Saving Our Community” meeting hoping to curb the violence in the area.

The meeting will be held Tuesday at the Gaston Point Community Center starting at 7 p.m.

This comes after a deadly shooting in Gulfport that left four people dead on New Year’s Eve.

The meeting’s facilitator, Theressia Lyons, said leaders were cooperative during the developmental stages.

“Everyone I called immediately said, ‘yes, I’ll be there, I’ll help, I’ll do whatever I can. There wasn’t one person that said, ‘There’s nothing we can do,’ everyone was more than helpful,” said Lyons.

Lyons said she can’t wrap her head around the fact that both the victims and suspects are young, and hopes that more of the youth step up to set a good example.

“I think the part that disturbs me the most is that it’s our kids, our kids are so young. It’s heartbreaking. My oldest daughter will be 20 this year and it’s hard to believe that these are kids that she went to school with, that she knows in the community and they’re gone. It’s sad their parents have to bury their kids at such a young age,” said Lyons.

Lyons urged community members to take the time to come to the meeting so that people can brainstorm ways to end the violence.

“We’re hoping to come up with some solutions. We wanted to offer the community outreach, an outlet to come out and speak to community leaders and to come up with what we can do to solve these issues,” said Lyons.

Gulfport Police Chief Chris Ryle applauded the community for speaking up during the shooting’s investigation.

“I cannot say enough for the Gaston Point community. Your community said enough is enough, reaching out to the police department, providing valuable information.”

You can visit Gulfport’s NAACP Facebook page to watch the meeting on its Livestream.

