WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Former ‘American Idol’ star announces second run for Congress in North Carolina

Clay Aiken announced on Twitter Monday he is running for Congress in the state of North...
Clay Aiken announced on Twitter Monday he is running for Congress in the state of North Carolina again.(TWITTER, CLAYAIKEN, CNN, Twitter/ClayAiken)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Former “American Idol” star Clay Aiken is making a second bid to enter politics.

Aiken announced on Twitter Monday he is running for Congress in the state of North Carolina again.

He is campaigning to unseat Congresswoman Kathy Manning, a Democrat who currently represents the state’s 6th Congressional District.

Aiken gained national attention after finishing second on the hit TV singing competition, “American Idol,” in 2003.

He tried to turn that fame into a political run in 2014 but lost his campaign to represent North Carolina’s 2nd District.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Pharmacies sell allergy medicines with pseudoephedrine behind the counter and they have a...
Law enforcement fears new law will allow meth labs to come back
FILE - A medical technician performs a nasal swab test on a motorist queued up in a line at a...
Stay home or work sick? Omicron poses a conundrum
Mario Clark, 23, Vincent Armstrong, 18, and Khalid Williams, 26 each face one count of 2nd...
4 arrested for deadly NYE shooting in Gulfport
MHP looking for certified officers to join the team by recruiting them through new Patrol School

Latest News

U.S. doctors have transplanted a pig heart into a patient in an experimental, last-ditch effort...
In 1st, US surgeons transplant pig heart into human patient
Hobbs police update on newborn in dumpster
New York Mayor Eric Adams on Monday revised the death toll from a high-rise fire, saying 17...
Safety features failed in NYC high-rise fire that killed 17
Bodycam video showed the Los Angeles police officers working furiously to get the bloodied...
Pilot rescued from crashed plane moments before train hits in LA
FILE - Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test...
Home COVID tests to be covered by insurers starting Saturday