Cool and breezy today. Getting cold tonight.

We’re feeling a nice chill in the air today! We’ll only warm up into the upper 50s this afternoon, and it’s going to be breezy with a north wind around 15-20 MPH. Clouds will clear out, and we’ll see more sunshine this afternoon.

Temperatures will quickly drop after the sunset tonight. The sky will stay mostly clear, and the wind will calm down by the morning. We’ll fall into the mid 30s by the sunrise. A widespread freeze isn’t expected, but you’ll need to protect your plants and pets as a precaution. Tuesday afternoon will be sunny and cool. Highs will be in the mid 50s. Wednesday will be a little warmer with highs near 60. Warmer weather returns by Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid to upper 60s. We’ll stay dry through much of the work week.

