Authorities respond to 18-wheeler rollover on Canal Road

Canal Road in Harrison County was momentarily blocked Monday afternoon while authorities responded to an 18-wheeler rollover.(Harrison County Fire Rescue)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers traveling on Canal Road Monday afternoon might have hit some traffic after an 18-wheeler rolled over on its side.

According to Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan, the truck went off of a shift shoulder off the road. Authorities said the driver sustained minor injuries.

Traffic was impacted when authorities responded to the wreck.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

