Authorities respond to 18-wheeler rollover on Canal Road
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers traveling on Canal Road Monday afternoon might have hit some traffic after an 18-wheeler rolled over on its side.
According to Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan, the truck went off of a shift shoulder off the road. Authorities said the driver sustained minor injuries.
Traffic was impacted when authorities responded to the wreck.
Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.