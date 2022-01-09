Witness describes emotional reunion after Mid-City carjacking, kidnapping of 5-year-old sleeping in back seat

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - “Our hostess said, ‘oh someone just carjacked this lady’s car and took off,’” said Bayou Bistro manager, Wil Milton.

It quickly became a busy and emotional Friday night outside of Bayou Bistro on Norman C Francis. Manager, Wil Milton says he’ll never forget hearing the pain in that mother’s voice.

“The screams of the mother were just outrageous, everyone within earshot felt it, it was I don’t know what to say I hope I never have to hear that again,” said Milton.

They came to find out two thieves drove off in her running car with a sleeping 5-year-old boy inside.

“I think that’s the absolute worst, even the shooting they had on this corner and Neyow’s, that’s bad in and of itself, but kidnapping a kid, carjacking? That’s on a different level,” said Milton.

The NOPD says the mother went inside to pick up a food order just before 7:30 that evening. They say she tried to stop the two men from driving off, but as she cried out, Milton says everyone on the block stepped in to try and help as police started tracking down the car.

“Community reached out, just human kindness and empathy for a situation that I believe that everyone can relate to,” said Milton.

About twenty minutes later, Police spotted the car about a mile away near North Dupre and Desoto streets. Neighbors in the area who didn’t want to go on camera say they saw police try to pull the car over before it abruptly came to a stop, describing the men as two teens who ran from the car.

“It wasn’t a matter of 20 minutes when they called up and said we found your kid… all I know they brought back her kid and everyone was happy and hugging her, it was almost worth it when it happened because of all the love that happened,” said Milton.

The reunion gave way to relief, but Milton says those thieves should think next time before they act.

“Youngsters, you’re wilding too hard, calm down think about your life… what can I say I hope it never gets any worse,” said Milton.

Police say the child was not harmed, but Milton says he was pretty hungry by that time.

The NOPD have not identified possible suspects at this time.

