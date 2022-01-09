Visitors enjoy Coast amenities despite COVID-19 concerns

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Despite record-breaking new cases of COVID at the beginning of 2022, people were out enjoying Coast amenities today.

Visitors we spoke with say that there is always a concern with the pandemic, but by being cautious a weekend of fun was still in the plans.

With the winds zipping along the beach, it was a good day for kite surfing.

The conditions are what brought father and son, Douglas and James Gambel of New Orleans, to the Coast.

“We do it for family fun,” Douglas Gambel said. “We do vacations based around it. Anytime there’s wind, we like to get out and enjoy it.”

Fortunately for them and for the rest of those gathered on the beach in Gulfport, this is the perfect way to have fun even during yet another surge of COVID-19.

“I am definitely concerned, but this is a good way to get out and enjoy the weather and enjoy the conditions,” he said. “We have to kind of social distance just because the sport requires you to keep some distance.”

His son agreed.

“Fortunately with this, you do have to stay away from other people,” James said. “So, it definitely is a safe sport.”

Fueled by the Omicron variant, daily COVID cases are at an all-time high with more than 6,700 new cases reported on Friday in Mississippi.

“With that COVID out right now, it’s really making you skeptical about going to be public places like this,” said Alabama resident Christopher Mallard. “Everybody’s not going to protective of your concerns.” So Mallard is taking precautions, like he would hope others would.

“Just give me one mask, man,” he said. “I’m vaccinated; my kids are OK; my fiancé is good. We’re good, then.”

The same goes for Sean Miller also of Alabama and his family. He knows the value of getting vaccinated.

“Knowing you most likely won’t get in the hospital or anything like that,” he said. “S, that does get peace of mind that way.”

And picking the right place to go has a lot to do with safety.

“Things are pretty well socially distanced. There’s lots of outdoor stuff at the Mississippi Aquarium,” Miller said. “So, we didn’t have any concerns coming here because everything is really nice and clean and safe and it was a really, really fun time.”

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said on Friday that getting a booster shot is how we can beat omicron.

