University exhibit explores U.S. response to Holocaust

“Americans and the Holocaust,” a traveling exhibition from the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum,...
"Americans and the Holocaust," a traveling exhibition from the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, is on display at the university's J.D. Williams Library through Jan. 14.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A special exhibit at the University of Mississippi explores the motives, pressures, and fears that shaped Americans’ responses to Nazism, war, and genocide in Europe during the 1930s and ‘40s.

“Americans and the Holocaust,” a traveling exhibition from the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, is on display at the university’s J.D. Williams Library through Jan. 14.

The library is among 50 U.S. libraries hosting the exhibit. The touring display is based on a special exhibition of the same name at the museum in Washington. It began traveling to U.S. libraries in 2020.

It arrived in Oxford on Dec. 1, 2021..

