WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Stay home or work sick? Omicron poses a conundrum

FILE - A medical technician performs a nasal swab test on a motorist queued up in a line at a...
FILE - A medical technician performs a nasal swab test on a motorist queued up in a line at a COVID-19 testing site near All City Stadium Dec. 30, 2021, in southeast Denver. Millions of workers whose jobs don’t provide paid sick days are having to choose between their health and their paycheck as the omicron variant of COVID-19 rages across the nation. While many companies instituted more robust sick leave policies at the beginning of the pandemic, those have since been scaled back with the rollout of the vaccines, even though the omicron variant has managed to evade them. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 8:57 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Millions of workers whose jobs don’t provide paid sick days are having to choose between their health and their paycheck as the omicron variant of COVID-19 rages across the nation.

While many companies instituted more robust sick leave policies at the beginning of the pandemic, some of those have since been scaled back with the rollout of the vaccines, even though the omicron variant has managed to evade the shots.

Meanwhile, the current labor shortage is adding to the pressure of workers having to decide whether to show up to their job sick.

Low-wage workers are especially vulnerable. Only 33% of workers whose wages are at the bottom 10% get paid sick leave, compared with 95% in the top 10%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mario Clark, 23, Vincent Armstrong, 18, and Khalid Williams, 26 each face one count of 2nd...
4 arrested for deadly NYE shooting in Gulfport
Pharmacies sell allergy medicines with pseudoephedrine behind the counter and they have a...
Law enforcement fears new law will allow meth labs to come back
Teen honored after using his Make-A-Wish to feed homeless in Jackson
Teen honored after using his Make-A-Wish to feed homeless in Jackson
A Coast domestic violence expert spoke to WLOX about how such a horrific crime could have been...
Death of Biloxi toddler brings awareness to domestic violence
Keith Reeder, who received 2 life sentences for raping children in Pearl, dies in prison
Keith Reeder, who received 2 life sentences for raping children in Pearl, dies at Parchman

Latest News

Showers and storms likely today. Cold front moves in tonight.
Taylor's Sunday GMM First Alert Forecast
MHP looking for certified officers to join the team by recruiting them through new Patrol School
Visitors and residents enjoyed Coast amenities on Saturday despite record-breaking COVID cases.
Visitors enjoy Coast amenities despite COVID-19 concerns
Saturday evening headlines 1/8
Witness describes emotional reunion after Mid-City carjacking, kidnapping of 5-year-old sleeping in back seat