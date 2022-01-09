Scattered showers and storms possible today

We’ve seen a few showers and storms this morning, and we may see a few more through midday. While rain chances will be a little lower this afternoon, hit or miss showers and storms can’t be ruled out. It will be very warm and muggy with highs in the mid 70s. A cold front moving in this evening will bring more showers and storms. There is a low risk for a few strong or even severe storms. Gusty winds, hail, and an isolated tornado are possible.

After the front passes, it will turn cooler and breezy. Temperatures will fall into the mid 40s by Monday morning, and some showers may linger. Winds from the north may gust near 20-25 MPH. Monday afternoon will be dry and cool. Highs will only reach the upper 50s.

Temperatures really drop by Tuesday morning. We’ll start off in the mid 30s. More sunshine is expected on Tuesday, but we’ll only make it to the mid 50s. Wednesday will be a little warmer with highs in the upper 50s. More sunshine is expected by Thursday, and we’ll be back in the mid 60s.

