WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Scattered showers and storms possible today

By Taylor Graham
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 7:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We’ve seen a few showers and storms this morning, and we may see a few more through midday. While rain chances will be a little lower this afternoon, hit or miss showers and storms can’t be ruled out. It will be very warm and muggy with highs in the mid 70s. A cold front moving in this evening will bring more showers and storms. There is a low risk for a few strong or even severe storms. Gusty winds, hail, and an isolated tornado are possible.

After the front passes, it will turn cooler and breezy. Temperatures will fall into the mid 40s by Monday morning, and some showers may linger. Winds from the north may gust near 20-25 MPH. Monday afternoon will be dry and cool. Highs will only reach the upper 50s.

Temperatures really drop by Tuesday morning. We’ll start off in the mid 30s. More sunshine is expected on Tuesday, but we’ll only make it to the mid 50s. Wednesday will be a little warmer with highs in the upper 50s. More sunshine is expected by Thursday, and we’ll be back in the mid 60s.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mario Clark, 23, Vincent Armstrong, 18, and Khalid Williams, 26 each face one count of 2nd...
4 arrested for deadly NYE shooting in Gulfport
Pharmacies sell allergy medicines with pseudoephedrine behind the counter and they have a...
Law enforcement fears new law will allow meth labs to come back
Teen honored after using his Make-A-Wish to feed homeless in Jackson
Teen honored after using his Make-A-Wish to feed homeless in Jackson
A Coast domestic violence expert spoke to WLOX about how such a horrific crime could have been...
Death of Biloxi toddler brings awareness to domestic violence
Keith Reeder, who received 2 life sentences for raping children in Pearl, dies in prison
Keith Reeder, who received 2 life sentences for raping children in Pearl, dies at Parchman

Latest News

Showers and storms likely today. Cold front moves in tonight.
Taylor's Sunday GMM First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Another front Sunday night
Eric's First Alert Forecast 1.8.22
Warmer Sunday with scattered showers and storms; colder Monday
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Mild and breezy today. Rain likely on Sunday.