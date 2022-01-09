WLOX Careers
Harrison Central’s Bryce Ramsey transfers to Southern Miss

Offensive lineman Bryce Ramsey announced he is transferring to Southern Miss
Offensive lineman Bryce Ramsey announced he is transferring to Southern Miss
By Blake Brannon
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GUKFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) -Former Harrison Central Red Rebel and Ole Miss Rebel Bryce Ramsey announced Sunday he’s heading to join coach Will Hall in Hattiesburg at Southern Miss.

The former three star offensive lineman played in 23 games in his time in Oxford.

He’s heading to Southern Miss with three years of eligibility left

