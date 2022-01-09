Harrison Central’s Bryce Ramsey transfers to Southern Miss

GUKFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) -Former Harrison Central Red Rebel and Ole Miss Rebel Bryce Ramsey announced Sunday he’s heading to join coach Will Hall in Hattiesburg at Southern Miss.

Thankful for all of the opportunities that were giving to me during my time in the portal, and mostly to the man above. With that being said I will be taking my talents back home to #SMTTT @SouthernMissFB @Coach_Hall7 @CoachSamGregg



FOREVER THANKFUL pic.twitter.com/yOFN1gbtUA — Bryce Ramsey (@BryceRamsey75) January 9, 2022

The former three star offensive lineman played in 23 games in his time in Oxford.

He’s heading to Southern Miss with three years of eligibility left

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.