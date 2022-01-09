WLOX Careers
Bay St. Louis group raises donations for coast healthcare workers

By Amber Spradley
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - As medical facilities face yet another surge of COVID-19 patients, one group of Bay St. Louis women is organizing a care package drive for healthcare workers across the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Community members Wendy McDonald, Yuki Northington, Nikki Moon, Karen West, Kay Kell, Noel Allen, Bernie Cullen, and Elise Deano are coming together in support of those battling the Omicron resurgence on the frontline.

The group is collecting monetary donations and simple, useful items. They say a few examples requested are bottled water, sealed healthy snacks, bottled tea or coffee, gift cards, pens, Post-it notepads, hand sanitizer, lotion, and sunscreen.

Together, the ladies are working to keep healthcare workers’ spirits lifted by delivering the goodies to health facilities throughout all three coastal counties.

“We started making boxes to support the nurses and the healthcare workers when we realized they’re not having time to eat, they’re not having time to sit down. They are literally overwhelmed and exhausted and at the end of their rope,” co-organizer Elise Deano said. “We wanted them to know that we care about what they’re doing, and we wanted to support those efforts because we can’t, I can’t imagine. Those of us who are staying so careful and staying away from it, to say my job is to step right in the middle of it and try to fix it, was difficult.”

The group began delivering care packages to local healthcare teams last August. Deano says, so far, all of their efforts have been self-funded. But now, community members can pitch in to help.

The Hancock County Chamber of Commerce set up a foundation for monetary donations and agreed to match the first $1,000 donated.

You can also drop off items at two locations in Old Town Bay St. Louis: Bay Town Inn (208 N Beach Blvd) or the Hancock County Chamber (inside the Hancock Whitney building on Beach Blvd).

For more information or to volunteer, you can contact Wendy McDonald at 228-224-1914 or Nikki Moon at 504-421-0960.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

