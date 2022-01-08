Waveland seeks funding for Hurricane Zeta repairs

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - Waveland leaders are taking steps to bring people back to the city after Hurricane Zeta caused damage to the city’s pier and Waveland’s Veteran Memorial, causing less visits.

The city’s beaches may have tipped over construction cones and debris, but that doesn’t stop families from visiting, like the Nezats.

The family came to visit from Louisiana and when they heard Hurricane Zeta was the cause all the damage they were surprised to still see some present.

“We love it here. It gives us a break from work while having fun in nature. It’s beautiful, we see that there is some damage on the pier, we would love to get out there, but we’re enjoying this scenery,” said Tina Nezats.

Ranging from leaning posts, to hanging wires, Waveland’s city Clerk Mickey Lagasse, said the pier’s repairs costs are more than two million dollars.

Lagasse explained last year Mississippi Department of Marine Resources approved the permit to get funding from FEMA but hit a brick wall due to misfiling.

“We’ve got great partners with the CORE and DMR, but when FEMA came in and said we have to follow a different set of rules to get the FEMA funding it’s been troublesome,” said Lagasse

The city plans to repair the pier while adding solar lighting, new handrails and restrooms.

Winds from Hurricane Zeta were so strong that parts of the fence is missing at Waveland Veteran’s Memorial with clear indications where parts were detached.

However, Lagasse said the city decided to make improvements on the memorial itself because contractors’ bids of over $120,000 were too high compared to the $49,000 FEMA was willing to fund for repairs.

Lagasse said the memorial’s costs are around $60,000 to repair.

“We’re going to oversee construction; we’re going to pour the concrete. We’re going to hire subcontractors, but we’re going to do things like the landscaping, the dirt and some of that kind of thing.” said Lagasse.

While the city waits for funding, some people still visit the beach, but Lagasse says he’s determined to help increase the crowd.

“It’s vital we keep those opened. People are tired of being stuck at home. They don’t want to be there. quality of life is what Waveland has always been about.”

The city believes the Veteran’s Memorial will be completed by summer of 2022.

