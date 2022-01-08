WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Police search for Harmony Montgomery at last residence

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 9:36 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Authorities headed Saturday to the last known residence of a New Hampshire girl who disappeared in 2019 at age 5 but was not reported missing until late last year.

Harmony Montgomery disappeared in 2019 at age 5. Law enforcement agencies planned to continue the investigation into her disappearance at a home in Manchester, said state Attorney General John M. Formella, Hillsborough County Attorney John Coughlin and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg. Details were not released.

Harmony’s father and stepmother have been arrested on charges related to her well-being.

Harmony Montgomery
Harmony Montgomery(WCAX)

Adam Montgomery, 31, was charged with counts including failing to have Harmony in his custody. Kayla Montgomery, 31, was charged one with welfare fraud on suspicion of obtaining $1,500 in food stamps from December 2019 to June 2021 for Harmony at a time when the girl was not living with Kayla and Adam.

The two have entered not guilty pleas.

Police are still requesting help from the public in locating Harmony, Formella said in a statement. Anyone with information can call 603-203-6060, he said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mario Clark, 23, Vincent Armstrong, 18, and Khalid Williams, 26 each face one count of 2nd...
4 arrested for deadly NYE shooting in Gulfport
Authorities arrested and charged 38-year-old Joseph David Heard and 21-year-old Hailey Leann...
Parents charged with capital murder in connection with toddler’s death in Biloxi
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
DA: Miss. child’s innocence lost after alleged kidnap, rape by 2 men
DA: Miss. child’s innocence lost after alleged kidnap, rape by 2 men
In Mississippi, prescription no longer needed for Pseudoephedrine products
In Mississippi, prescription no longer needed for Pseudoephedrine products

Latest News

A sea lion on San Diego freeway was guided to safety by good Samaritans. (Source: ONSCENE.TV...
Sea lion rescued off of Calif. freeway
A sea lion on San Diego freeway was guided to safety by good Samaritans. (Source: ONSCENE.TV...
Sea lion rescued off of Calif. freeway
It's a time-honored tradition around Biloxi: laying wreaths on the graves of those buried at...
LIVE: Volunteers gather wreaths from Biloxi National Cemetery
Mild and breezy today. Showers and storms likely on Sunday.
Taylor's Saturday GMM First Alert Forecast