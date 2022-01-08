WLOX Careers
Mild and breezy today. Rain likely on Sunday.

By Taylor Graham
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 7:21 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Despite the chilly morning, we’re going to be in the mid to upper 60s this afternoon. It will be breezy at times with a 10-15 MPH wind from the east and southeast. More cloud cover will move in this afternoon, but rain chances will remain low. Only a few isolated showers are expected.

Temperatures will stay pretty steady tonight in the 60s. Most of the night will stay dry, but showers and storms are possible early Sunday morning. Scattered showers and storms are expected on Sunday. The risk for severe weather is low, but an isolated strong to severe storm is possible. It will be warm and muggy with highs in the mid 70s.

A cold front will bring a broken line of showers and storms that night. Cooler air will move in by Monday morning. We’ll drop into the upper 40s by Monday morning. Monday afternoon will be cool with highs in the upper 50s. We’ll be even colder on Tuesday. Morning lows will be in the upper 30s, and we’ll only make it to the mid 50s by the afternoon.

