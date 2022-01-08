WLOX Careers
Jackson State University lands no. 4 ranked wide receiver in the country

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University landed the no. 4 ranked wide receiver in the nation on Saturday.

Kevin Coleman announced the decision during the fourth quarter of the All-American Bowl. He chose the Tigers over Oregon, Miami, Florida State, and the University of Southern California.

Jackson State has landed the #1 ranked player in the country in Travis Hunter, and now, the no. 4 ranked wide receiver for the upcoming season.

The Tigers are coming off a historic season after winning the SWAC Championship for the first time since 2007.

Jackson State looks poised to have another fantastic season under Coach Prime.

