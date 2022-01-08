WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

How is rise in the Omicron variant impacting the state’s tourism?

By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Big tech companies are pulling out of the biggest annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas due to the rise in COVID numbers.

The tourism industry there is now taking a big hit. But what will the resurgence mean for Mississippi tourism?

“As of now, all of our events are going forward as scheduled,” said Yolanda Clay-Moore.

The Visit Jackson Communications Director said the agency is working closely with each event to insure safe environments for attendees. The Dixie National Rodeo and the Mississippi Blues Marathon are on pace for a return.

“We stay connected with the medical community,” said Clay-Moore. “We had a COVID task force meeting this week just to get abreast of what are the recommendations now and how we can move forward safely.”

The state’s tourism industry began rebounding this year.

“We have not seen that affect here,” said Gloria Frey.

The Director of Conventions Sales with the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center said the rise in COVID cases is having a minimal impact. Average attendance was over 400,000 in 2019, numbers dropped during the height of the pandemic, bouncing back to 360,000 in 2021.

“We’re prepared either way. We’ve been in this 20 months so far,” said Frey. “I think the general consensus is even though it is a resurgence, it’s not as bad as the Delta variant was.”

This weekend the Coast Coliseum hosts the Professional Cowboy Rodeo Association Finals. Reba McEntire performs there in February 25.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mario Clark, 23, Vincent Armstrong, 18, and Khalid Williams, 26 each face one count of 2nd...
4 arrested for deadly NYE shooting in Gulfport
Authorities arrested and charged 38-year-old Joseph David Heard and 21-year-old Hailey Leann...
Parents charged with capital murder in connection with toddler’s death in Biloxi
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
DA: Miss. child’s innocence lost after alleged kidnap, rape by 2 men
DA: Miss. child’s innocence lost after alleged kidnap, rape by 2 men
In Mississippi, prescription no longer needed for Pseudoephedrine products
In Mississippi, prescription no longer needed for Pseudoephedrine products

Latest News

It's a time-honored tradition around Biloxi: laying wreaths on the graves of those buried at...
LIVE: Volunteers gather wreaths from Biloxi National Cemetery
Mild and breezy today. Showers and storms likely on Sunday.
Taylor's Saturday GMM First Alert Forecast
Pediatrician urges parents to use caution alongside the guidelines as school returns amid COVID surge
A Coast domestic violence expert spoke to WLOX about how such a horrific crime could have been...
Death of Biloxi toddler brings awareness to domestic violence
Teen honored after using his Make-A-Wish to feed homeless in Jackson
Teen honored after using his Make-A-Wish to feed homeless in Jackson