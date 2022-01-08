Death of Biloxi toddler brings awareness to domestic violence

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Dec. 27 death of a 2-year old boy sent shock waves through the Biloxi neighborhood where the toddler lived.

A Coast domestic violence expert spoke to WLOX about how such a horrific crime could have been prevented.

In 2019, an average of five children in the United States died every day from child abuse or neglect. In Mississippi, an average of 36 children died every year from maltreatment between 2015-19.

At the Gulf Coast Center for Nonviolence, CEO Stacey Riley is all too familiar with these statistics and the cycle of abuse.

“A lot of people that we see that have been perpetrators have been exposed to or have been abused in their lifetime,” said Riley.

It’s common for those victims to try and hide their abuse, but there are signs to look for.

“If they’re not interacting with people like their co-workers or friends or neighbors, if they don’t look at you in your face, if there are just signs that there’s something going on behind the scenes, these are the things to look for,” Riley said.

Those warning signs can be heard as well.

“The noises that are happening in the apartment next to you or above you if you hear yells or screams or whatever else, don’t hesitate to pick up the phone and call the police,” said Riley.

Victims of domestic violence can be afraid to reach out for help and it’s up to friends, family, neighbors and co-workers to be aware of these signs.

“Offer support to people who are in these situations, because whenever you’re in a violent relationship, it’s hard to see outside of that,” Riley said. “It’s hard to see what can I do, where can I go so we owe that to our friends and family members and loved ones to offer support, and hold those perpetrating domestic violence accountable.”

On Thursday authorities charged the child’s mother and stepfather in connection with his death. 38-year-old Joseph David Heard and 21-year-old Hailey Leann Heard face capital murder charges.

Authorities arrested and charged 38-year-old Joseph David Heard and 21-year-old Hailey Leann Heard with capital murder. (Harrison County Jail)

Initially, the two were arrested on felony child abuse charges on Jan. 5, but the charges were upgraded on Jan. 6 due to investigators gathering more information.

If you are a victim of domestic violence, call the center for nonviolence’s 24/7 crisis line at 800-800-1396.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.